凯马拉 - Phuket Test & Go Hotel

Phuket
8.5
通过
277条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Keemala - Image 0
Keemala - Image 1
Keemala - Image 2
Keemala - Image 3
Keemala - Image 4
Keemala - Image 5
+39 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Keemala 是为商务和休闲旅行而设计的，地理位置优越，位于卡马拉 (Kamala)。该市最受欢迎的地区之一。酒店距离市中心不太远：仅 20 公里，通常需要大约 45 分钟才能到达机场。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Keemala 为酒店客人提供卓越的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。酒店的客人可以享受所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、礼品/纪念品商店、24 小时前台等内部设施。所有客房均配备周到的设施，以确保无与伦比的舒适感。酒店提供许多独特的休闲设施，如健身中心、桑拿浴室、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务。在 Keemala 享受无与伦比的服务和真正享有盛誉的地址。

如果您是凯马拉的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
10/88 Moo. 6 Nakasud Rd.,Kathu Disctrict Phuket, Kamala, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

