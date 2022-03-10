卡塔棕榈度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
这家友好的小型酒店面向游泳池的超大迷人卧室配有手工雕刻的柚木家具。拥有两个位置优越且美丽的游泳池、附近的海滩、帆船、水肺潜水、钓鱼和浮潜，您的日子将是愉快的。附近的卡塔 (Kata) 和卡伦 (Karon) 提供购物场所和餐厅，30 分钟外即可在芭东 (Patong) 体验狂野的夜生活。菜单上当然有三间餐厅和海鲜。游泳池设有供应葡萄酒的清爽酒吧，水疗中心提供舒缓的按摩服务，在泰国总是受到欢迎。不要忘记预订乘船游览皮皮岛，并购买一些当地种植的新鲜腰果。如果您正在寻找特殊而独特的体验，那么卡塔棕榈度假村就是您的最佳选择。