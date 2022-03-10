PHUKET TEST & GO

卡塔棕榈度假村及水疗中心 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.2
通过
1470条评论进行评分
更新于 March 10, 2022
Kata Palm Resort & Spa - Image 0
Kata Palm Resort & Spa - Image 1
Kata Palm Resort & Spa - Image 2
Kata Palm Resort & Spa - Image 3
Kata Palm Resort & Spa - Image 4
Kata Palm Resort & Spa - Image 5
+35 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

这家友好的小型酒店面向游泳池的超大迷人卧室配有手工雕刻的柚木家具。拥有两个位置优越且美丽的游泳池、附近的海滩、帆船、水肺潜水、钓鱼和浮潜，您的日子将是愉快的。附近的卡塔 (Kata) 和卡伦 (Karon) 提供购物场所和餐厅，30 分钟外即可在芭东 (Patong) 体验狂野的夜生活。菜单上当然有三间餐厅和海鲜。游泳池设有供应葡萄酒的清爽酒吧，水疗中心提供舒缓的按摩服务，在泰国总是受到欢迎。不要忘记预订乘船游览皮皮岛，并购买一些当地种植的新鲜腰果。如果您正在寻找特殊而独特的体验，那么卡塔棕榈度假村就是您的最佳选择。

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是卡塔棕榈度假村及水疗中心的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 卡塔棕榈度假村及水疗中心
查看所有评论

地址/地图

60 Kata Road, T. Karon , Muang, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

合作伙伴酒店

芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

梅塔迪别墅度假酒店
8.6

2205 评论
฿-1
卡塔白D精品旅馆
9.2

535 评论
฿-1
糖棕榈山坡大酒店
8.3

4442 评论
฿-1
SIS 卡塔度假村
8.8

1078 评论
฿-1
卡塔岩
8.5

86 评论
฿-1
奥佐普吉岛
9.1

70 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU