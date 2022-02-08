PHUKET TEST & GO

卡塔叶度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
9.1
通过
7条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
+11 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

预约请求，把你放在直接联系卡塔叶度假村以优先方式，以及卡塔叶度假村从你会直接收取货款。

Kata Leaf Resort is no longer operating as an SANDBOX.

We have over 180+ ASQ/ALQ hotels which regulary update their information on our platform.

View other great ASQ's by clicking HERE.

Kata Leaf Resort 是为商务和休闲旅行而设计的，地理位置优越，位于该市最受欢迎的地区之一卡塔。从这里，客人可以充分享受这座热闹城市所提供的一切。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。尽一切努力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、每日客房清洁服务、礼品/纪念品商店、出租车服务、票务服务。卡塔叶度假村的氛围体现在每间客房中。衣架、毛巾、互联网接入——无线（免费）、空调、电视只是整个酒店的一些设施。酒店的众多娱乐项目确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。当您在普吉岛寻找舒适便利的住宿时，让卡塔叶度假村成为您的家外之家。

地址/地图

197 Street Khoktanod, Kata, Phuket, Thailand, 83100

