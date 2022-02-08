Karon Sea Sands Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located right on Karon Beach, Karon Sea Sands Resort is an ideal place to stay in Phuket. Affordable rooms are situated close to the nightlife and shopping areas of Patong Beach. The resort also offers four quality food and beverage outlets, a fitness center, and massage facilities where you can experience the magic of a Thai massage. The resort is in a quiet area of Karon with a decent breakfast offered in the mornings. The staff are friendly and attentive, and the resort features a tour desk, restaurant, salon, bar, pool and laundry service. For your reservation at Karon Sea Sands Resort, please select the dates of your stay and complete our secure online booking form.

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Karon Sea Sands Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Karon Sea Sands Resort 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。