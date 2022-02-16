PHUKET TEST & GO

Karin Hotel - Udon Thani Sandbox Hotel

Udon Thani
6.8
通过
114条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Karin Hotel - Image 0
Karin Hotel - Image 1
Karin Hotel - Image 2
Karin Hotel - Image 3
Karin Hotel - Image 4
Karin Hotel - Image 5
+1 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Karin HotelWake up to the wonder of Udon Thani with a stay at Karin Hotel, located only minutes from the heart of the city.The facilities and services provided by Karin Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. The hotel's on-site laundry service helps you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less.In-room conveniences include 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay. The hotel is entirely non-smoking, ensuring a clean air environment.Experience high-quality room facilities during your stay at Karin Hotel. The hotel provides air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained. The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator and bottled water.Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides toiletries and towels in selected rooms.Dining and things to doWake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options.Around the propertyThere are many attractions to discover within close proximity to Karin Hotel. Whatever you may be looking to buy on your trip to Udon Thani, chances are you'll find it at UD Night Market located 840 m away. Your exploration of the surroundings of Karin Hotel begins with a visit to Thai-Chinese Cultural Center only 1.7 km away.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Karin Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Karin Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

37 Wattananuwong Road, T. Mak Khaeng, A. Muang, Udon Thani City Center, Udon Thani, Thailand, 41000

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU