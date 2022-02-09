Kardinia Sum Pun Resort - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in Chiang Mai, 2.2 km from Mae Jo University, Kardinia Sum Pun Resort provides accommodation with a restaurant, free private parking, an outdoor swimming pool and a shared lounge. Featuring room service, this property also provides guests with a children's playground. The air-conditioned rooms provide pool view and come with a wardrobe and free WiFi. Guest rooms include a private bathroom, slippers and bed linen. Guests at the resort can enjoy a à la carte breakfast. Kardinia Sum Pun Resort offers a barbecue. Guests at the accommodation will be able to enjoy activities in and around Chiang Mai, like cycling. Chiang Mai 700th Anniversary Stadium is 8 km from Kardinia Sum Pun Resort, while Chiang Mai International Convention and Exhibition Centre is 9 km away. The nearest airport is Chiang Mai International Airport, 14 km from the resort.

地址/地图

89 Moo.7, Nongchom, Sansai, Mae Jo, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50210

