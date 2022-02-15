Kantary Hotel Ayutthaya (SHA Extra Plus) - Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Kantary Hotel Ayutthaya (SHA Extra Plus)Enjoy both relaxation and an urban cultural exploration with a stay at Kantary Hotel Ayutthaya (SHA Extra Plus), ideally placed just minutes from Ayutthaya city center. Sampling the authentic culture of Ayutthaya is easy with a stay at Kantary Hotel Ayutthaya (SHA Extra Plus), just 3.3 km from Japanese Settlement.Kantary Hotel Ayutthaya (SHA Extra Plus) provides the best in services and amenities to help make guests feel comfortable. Post your pictures and answer your emails whenever you want, with the hotel's free Wi-Fi internet access. Pre-plan your rides to and from the airport with the hotel's easy to book transportation services. The hotel provides taxi and shuttle services to help you get to where you want to go in Ayutthaya.Parking is available and free, provided by the hotel for guests with their own transportation. While lodging at this wonderful hotel, the helpful staff at the front desk can assist you with multiple services that include concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's on-site dry cleaning service and laundry service help you keep your favorite travel outfits clean so you can pack less. In-room conveniences include 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping, so you can relax and enjoy your stay.Smoking is restricted to the designated smoking areas.Guestrooms are designed to provide an optimal level of comfort with welcoming decor and essential amenities. The hotel provides linen service and air conditioning for the benefit of all guests. The multiple room layout options at Kantary Hotel Ayutthaya (SHA Extra Plus) include rooms with separate living room and balcony or terrace. Selected rooms have television and cable TV to keep guests entertained.The hotel also provides guests with a refrigerator, bottled water and a coffee or tea maker. Knowing that bathroom amenities play an important role in increasing guests' satisfaction, the hotel provides a hair dryer, toiletries and towels in selected rooms. Selected room rates may have access to the executive lounge provides high-end services in an atmosphere of sophisticated luxury.Dining and things to doStart your vacation days in the best possible way. Begin every morning of your stay with an in-house breakfast. Wake up bright and energetic in the mornings with a cup of good coffee offered at the cafe right at the hotel. Never let hunger affect your travel plans! Restaurants on-site provide convenient and tasty dining options. If you're truly selective about eating, you'll be grateful for the in-house BBQ facilities available here.Kantary Hotel Ayutthaya (SHA Extra Plus) offers wonderful recreational facilities for guests to enjoy. Pamper and indulge yourself with a visit to the massage, steam room and sauna. The hotel's on-site pool invites you every day for a cooling dip or a few refreshing laps. For those who hate to miss a workout, a trip to the hotel's fitness facility will keep you fresh and healthy.Have some relaxing fun with family and friends at the library and shared lounge and TV area. Souvenir shopping for yourself or those back home takes no time at all at the shops and souvenir shops.Around the propertyThere are many attractions to discover within close proximity to Kantary Hotel Ayutthaya (SHA Extra Plus). Learn about the city's art history with a day at Baan Hollanda located 3.1 km away, where you can see collections by famous artists.Reasons to stay herePast guests rate facilities here higher than 86% of the city's accommodation.This hotel's food and dining score higher than 94% of accommodations in the city.Room comfort is said to be outstanding here, scoring higher than 94% of accommodations in the city.