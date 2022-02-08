CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Kantary Hills Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
通过
2173条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Kantary Hills Hotel provides serviced apartments in a good location for business or sightseeing and is perfect for long stays. Set in a chic part of the old city, 5 kilometers from the airport, and surrounded by good restaurants and shopping, the hotel is a fine base to explore the culture and beauty of Thailand's second largest city. Chiang Mai is loved by tourists, and the slower pace is a pleasant change from Bangkok. A few popular sites are Wat Phrathat Doi Suthep, Chiang Mai City Arts & Cultural Center, and the Elephant Nature Park. The hotel has large, fully equipped rooms with kitchenettes, a large swimming pool, and state-of-the-art business facilities.

地址/地图

44 Nimmanhaemin Road, Suthep, Muang, Nimmanhemin, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

