Kantary 304 Hotel and Serviced Apartments (SHA Extra Plus) - Prachin Buri Sandbox Hotel

Built in 2015, Kantary 304 Hotel and Serviced Apartments Prachinb is a distinct addition to Prachinburi and a smart choice for travelers. The hotel lies 32.5 km from the city center and provides accessibility to important town facilities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Kantary 304 Hotel and Serviced Apartments Prachinb, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas are just a few of the facilities that set Kantary 304 Hotel and Serviced Apartments Prachinb apart from other hotels in the city. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, linens, mirror, sofa, towels, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as hot tub, sauna, outdoor pool, pool (kids), steamroom. Kantary 304 Hotel and Serviced Apartments Prachinb is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort and convenience in Prachinburi.