CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Kampaeng Ngam Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.2
通过
427条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Kampaeng Ngam Hotel - Image 0
Kampaeng Ngam Hotel - Image 1
Kampaeng Ngam Hotel - Image 2
Kampaeng Ngam Hotel - Image 3
Kampaeng Ngam Hotel - Image 4
Kampaeng Ngam Hotel - Image 5
+37 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in Night Bazaar, Kampaeng Ngam Hotel is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. With its location just 2.4 km from the city center and 11.4 km from the airport, this 3-star hotel attracts numerous travelers each year. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Kampaeng Ngam Hotel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas. The hotel features 44 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as outdoor pool. Whatever your purpose of visit, Kampaeng Ngam Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Chiang Mai.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Kampaeng Ngam Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Kampaeng Ngam Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

18 Kampaengdin Rd., T.Changklan, A.Muang, Night Bazaar, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU