Kacha Resort & Spa Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) - Trat Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Kacha Resort & Spa Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus)Take a good wander and unveil the wonder of Koh Chang with a stay at Kacha Resort & Spa Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus). Enjoy some seaside relaxation and drinks with a stay at Kacha Resort & Spa Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus), just 990 m from White Sand Beach.At Kacha Resort & Spa Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus), guests are bound to have a stress-free stay. Keep up with all your communications easily with the resort's free Wi-Fi. Getting from and back to the airport can be easily arranged with the resort's airport transfer services. Shuttle services provided by Kacha Resort & Spa Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) makes it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Koh Chang.Guests can enjoy free parking right at the resort. Front desk services including concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes can assist with your needs. Getting tickets for the city's best entertainment is easy through the resort's ticket service and tours. Packing light is possible at Kacha Resort & Spa Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) thanks to the resort's dry cleaning service and laundry service keeping your clothes clean.Feeling lazy? In-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you get the most out of your room time. Forgot to pack something? All your last-minute needs can be fulfilled by the convenience stores, saving you time and hassle. Smoking is allowed only in the designated smoking areas provided by resort.All rooms at Kacha Resort & Spa Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) are designed for comfort. For your comfort, rooms at the resort are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning. Selected rooms at Kacha Resort & Spa Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) include a balcony or terrace, as part of the room design. In-room entertainment amenities are available in some rooms and include television and cable TV.In selected rooms, you can find a refrigerator, a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar at your disposal. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doEvery day at Kacha Resort & Spa Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) begins with a delicious in-house breakfast. Enjoy the morning bliss with a sip of good coffee at the cafe located in the resort. A variety of convenient and tasty dining options are waiting for you at the resort, for whenever you get hungry. If you're selective about eating, don't worry! Kacha Resort & Spa Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) has a selection of cuisine types including kosher and halal options.A memorable night with your travel companions can be had without going far, at the resort's karaoke rooms and bar. Do you prefer to cook your own meals? Then you'll love the in-house BBQ facilities.Apart from amenities and services, Kacha Resort & Spa Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus) goes the extra mile to make sure all guests make the most of their time. Be sure to spend some time exploring the beach, which is accessible directly from the resort. End your days in total relaxation with a visit to the massage, spa and sauna. Spend some time relaxing at the resort's pool.Sip your favorite cocktail outdoors at the resort's poolside bar. Check out the resort's fitness facility to stay fit and firm on vacation. Cool off on hot days by joining water-world activities like fishing, snorkeling and diving. Get social at the resort's library and games room, where you can meet other guests.Around the propertyDon't miss out on all that Koh Chang has to offer during your stay at Kacha Resort & Spa Koh Chang (SHA Extra Plus). Never forget your time in Koh Chang with a special gift or trinket from White Sand Beach Night Food Market just 140 m away.Reasons to stay hereFacilities at this resort are rated higher than 84% of other accommodations in the city.Find some excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it better than 90% of the city's other accommodations.Ranking higher than 93% of the city's accommodations options, this is a great choice for location.