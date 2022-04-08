BANGKOK TEST & GO

JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
8.9
通过
906条评论进行评分
更新于 April 8, 2022
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 0
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 1
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 2
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 3
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 4
JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified) - Image 5
+38 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Consistently favored over other 5-star hotels by guests to Bangkok, JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok undoubtedly provides one of the best locations in the city. Right on Sukhumvit Road, you are within walking distance to the sky train, shopping malls, and a public park. Catering to both leisure and business travelers, the property is conveniently located close to Central World Plaza, Siam Paragon Shopping Center, Central Embassy, Terminal 21, Emporium and EmQuartier Shopping mall, major embassies, and night markets. Comfortably furnished, elegant rooms at the hotel feature a flat-screen TV and soundproof walls. Stylish and modern decoration with classic dark wood furnishings and wide windows overlooking the Bangkok City. Marble bathrooms have a bathtub and a hairdryer. The hotel boasts a number of award-winning eateries and a wide array of business and leisure facilities to suit every type of traveler. After a day of exploring the city or conducting business, revitalize yourself at the hotel dedicated JW's Health Club & Spa. Offering an entire floor for melt a way spa treatments, invigorating workout classes and gym session, sauna, steam and plunge pooler even splashing around the out door pool, the health club has everything you need in one place for best workout and rejuvenation experience possible. will provide for the perfect escape - be it with an energizing workout and rejuvenation experience possible.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 JW Marriott Hotel Bangkok (SHA Certified)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

4 Sukhumvit Soi 2, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

合作伙伴酒店

Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7

1458 评论
฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3

1085 评论
฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3

6272 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6

2090 评论
฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4

6947 评论
฿-1
Rama Gardens Hotel
7.9

3139 评论
฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3

815 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸11巷11号酒店
8.9

830 评论
฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7

3449 评论
฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9

2381 评论
฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4

11540 评论
฿-1
Bliston Suwan Parkview Hotel
8.4

1762 评论
฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4

4289 评论
฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4

58 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU