PATTAYA TEST & GO

Jomtien Longstay Hotel - Pattaya / Chonburi Sandbox Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4
通过
143条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Pattaya, Jomtien Longstay Hotel is the perfect choice. Only 90 km away, this 3-star hotel can be easily accessed from the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Jomtien Longstay Hotel ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, mirror, closet, air conditioning to please the most discerning guest. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include watersports equipment rentals, outdoor pool, diving, solarium, pool (kids) are designed for escape and relaxation. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Pattaya, make Jomtien Longstay Hotel your home away from home.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Jomtien Longstay Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Jomtien Longstay Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

403/28 Moo12 Jomtien Beach Road 2 Nongpure,Banglamung ,Chouburi, Dong Tarn Beach, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

合作伙伴酒店

Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6

611 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

The Venue Residence
8.2

153 评论
฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1
Mind Resort Pattaya
7.7

463 评论
฿-1
The Sun Xclusive Hotel
7.1

856 评论
฿-1
Copa Hotel (SHA Extra Plus)
7.7

314 评论
฿-1
Boutique Paradise Hotel
4.4

15 评论
฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5

29 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU