Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified) is a stylish boutique hotel located on Kata Beach. Perfectly placed in the beach center, guests are a mere five-minute walk to Kata's town center and less than a 10-minute walk to the beach. Guests can sit back and relax in one of the hotel's 15 guestrooms, all designed with guests' comfort in mind. Included in all rooms are a hair dryer, air conditioning, desk, internet access, and television. Featuring an executive floor, tour services, shops, and safety deposit boxes this Phuket hotel is sure to make each guest's trip an enjoyable one. Facilities for recreation and leisure include an outdoor pool. With a full range of popular amenities and a friendly, caring staff, it's no wonder guests keep returning to Jinta Andaman Hotel (SHA Certified).

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店