BANGKOK TEST & GO

Jam Hostel Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.4
通过
32条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Jam Hostel Bangkok - Image 0
Jam Hostel Bangkok - Image 1
Jam Hostel Bangkok - Image 2
Jam Hostel Bangkok - Image 3
Jam Hostel Bangkok - Image 4
Jam Hostel Bangkok - Image 5
+8 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Bangkok, Jam Hostel Bangkok is the perfect choice. The city center is merely away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Guests can choose from 81 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property offers many unique recreational opportunities such as garden. Jam Hostel Bangkok is your one-stop destination for quality accommodation in Bangkok.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Jam Hostel Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Jam Hostel Bangkok
查看所有评论

地址/地图

No.9 Phrasumen Rd., Chanasongkram, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10200

合作伙伴酒店

Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

New Siam Palace Ville
8.1

1324 评论
฿-1
Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4

1352 评论
฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7

601 评论
฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5

3583 评论
฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4

2605 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU