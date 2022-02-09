PHUKET TEST & GO

Impress Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
2.8
通过
1条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Boasting a fitness center, terrace and views of garden, Impress Resort is set in Thalang, 1.6 mi from Wat Prathong. Among the facilities of this property are a restaurant, a 24-hour front desk and room service, along with free WiFi. The property offers an outdoor swimming pool, a garden and rooms with pool views.

At the resort all rooms include air conditioning, a seating area, a flat-screen TV with satellite channels, a kitchenette, a dining area and a private bathroom with a hairdryer, a shower and free toiletries. All guest rooms will provide guests with a desk and a kettle.

Guests at Impress Resort can enjoy a buffet breakfast.

Khao Phra Thaeo National Park is 2.5 mi from the accommodations, while Two Heroines Monument is 4.3 mi from the property. The nearest airport is Phuket International Airport, 6.2 mi from Impress Resort.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Impress Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Impress Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

362/39 Moo 1, T.Thepkrasattri,, Thalang, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

合作伙伴酒店

Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6

1 评论
฿-1
SAii 普吉岛乐古浪
8.8

2617 评论
฿-1
普吉岛卡马拉海滩诺富特酒店
8.4

886 评论
฿-1
普吉岛四叶草芭东酒店
8.8

2576 评论
฿-1
普吉岛班泰希尔顿逸林度假村
8.5

131 评论
฿-1
芭东阿什莉中心酒店
7.8

1287 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

拉扬塔拉度假村
8.9

10 评论
฿-1
普吉岛亭阁酒店
8.7

329 评论
฿-1
普吉岛悦椿别墅度假村
8

698 评论
฿-1
普吉岛悦榕庄
8.9

1493 评论
฿-1
普吉岛乐古浪悦椿酒店
8.5

1658 评论
฿-1
普吉岛决明子
8.7

1182 评论
฿-1
普吉岛都喜天丽乐古浪酒店
8.6

1728 评论
฿-1
普吉岛钻石度假村
8.6

226 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU