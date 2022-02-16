Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The 73-room Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) is situated above the Mekong and Ruak rivers, providing a spectacular view of the borders of Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand. Located in the center of Chiang Rai, the resort is in Chiang Saen, which is within walking distance to many shopping stores, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues. Also nearby are tourist attractions like the Opium Museum. The hotel offers sightseeing tours, mountain trekking, and river cruises to Thai, Laotian, and Myanmar villages. There is also an onsite restaurant called Border View that serves delicious Northern Thai cuisine. Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) can be easily booked with our secure online booking form. Simply enter your dates and click to proceed.

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 Imperial Golden Triangle Resort (SHA Extra plus) 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。