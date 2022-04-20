HUA HIN TEST & GO

Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa - Hua Hin Test & Go Hotel

Hua Hin
9.1
通过
2359条评论进行评分
更新于 April 20, 2022
请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

Built in 2016, Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa is a distinct addition to Hua Hin / Cha-am and a smart choice for travelers. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. First-rate hotel services and facilities that define the Marriott experience await you at the Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, wheelchair accessible, ticket service. Step into one of 322 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day with a wide range of amenities such as television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror which can be found in some rooms. The hotel's recreational facilities, which include private beach, fitness center, sauna, golf course (within 3 km), outdoor pool are designed for escape and relaxation. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa.

地址/地图

107/1 Phetkasem Road, Hua Hin Beachfront, Hua Hin / Cha-am, Thailand, 77110

