BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Windsor Suites & Convention managed by Accor - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.5
通过
5251条评论进行评分
更新于 March 1, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Hotel Windsor Suites & Convention managed by AccorWhatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Hotel Windsor Suites & Convention managed by Accor is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away. With its ideal location just 550 m from Terminal 21, Hotel Windsor Suites & Convention managed by Accor gives you easy and fast options for shopping, food, or basic needs without too much travel time.Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at Hotel Windsor Suites & Convention managed by Accor. Stay connected throughout your stay with free internet access provided. To help pre-arrange your arrival and departure, airport transfer services can be booked before you even check in. Your explorations of Bangkok can be assisted with the shuttle services available here.Parking is provided free of charge for guests. You'll have no problem planning out your days and transportation needs with front desk services including concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes. The hotel's ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations for entertainment and explorations. Wear your favorite outfits again and again thanks to the dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at Hotel Windsor Suites & Convention managed by Accor.In-room conveniences such as 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping will make staying in a great choice. Smoking may only take place in restricted designated areas.Guestrooms are fitted with all the amenities you need for a good night's sleep. To enhance your stay, rooms at the hotel come with air conditioning. The specially-designed rooms at Hotel Windsor Suites & Convention managed by Accor offer more than one layout option, including rooms that have a separate living room. The hotel's in-room entertainment is second to none, with the television and cable TV provided to all guests.You may be assured to know that a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker and mini bar are available in rooms. You can always stay fresh and clean with a hair dryer, toiletries, bathrobes and towels provided in the bathroom. The executive lounge is an extra bonus for guests, providing an exceptionally comfortable and well-appointed atmosphere for lounging.Dining and things to doWake up with no worries at Hotel Windsor Suites & Convention managed by Accor, where breakfast can be provided in house. What's better than a good cup of coffee? Start every vacation day at the hotel with an energizing cup of quality coffee. Throughout your stay, choose from a variety of delicious dining options at the hotel. Regardless of any dietary restrictions you may have, you'll eat well at Hotel Windsor Suites & Convention managed by Accor which has a selection of halal options.Once there, be sure to check out bar and nightclub for some in-house nighttime fun.Throughout the day, you can enjoy the activities offered at Hotel Windsor Suites & Convention managed by Accor. Warm up at the end of the day with a visit to the massage, hot tub, salon, steam room, spa and sauna. The many offerings at Hotel Windsor Suites & Convention managed by Accor ensures you'll have plenty to do during your stay. No vacation is complete without a refreshing jump into the pool. The poolside bar at Hotel Windsor Suites & Convention managed by Accor gives you a great reason to spend more time in your swimsuit.With the hotel's fitness facility, you can either get in your daily workout, or just sweat out your jet lag. Test your skills! Get competitive with your travel group or other guests, at the hotel's ping-pong table. You can find a perfect memento of your trip, or grab some simple travel supplies at the shops.Around the propertyVenture outside Hotel Windsor Suites & Convention managed by Accor and explore Bangkok during your stay. Looking for entertainment? Start your vacation night with some local flavor at Soi Cowboy just 410 m away.Reasons to stay hereVerified reviews for this hotel's food and dining options score it better than 92% of accommodations in the city.Travelers who stayed here really appreciated the location, scoring it better than 85% of the city's other options.This accommodation beats more than 87% of competition in the city on room comfort.

地址/地图

10/1 Sukhumvit Soi 20 (Sainampueng), Sukhumvit Rd, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

