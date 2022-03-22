普吉岛荷兰度假村 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
普吉岛荷兰度假村坐落在普吉镇的中心地带，是游览普吉岛的理想下榻之地。这家二星级酒店距机场仅 30 公里，可轻松抵达。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。在普吉岛荷兰度假村，我们竭尽全力让客人感到舒适。为此，酒店提供最好的服务和设施。酒店的客人可以享受所有客房内的免费 Wi-Fi、24 小时前台、快速入住/退房、公共区域 Wi-Fi、停车场等现场设施。普吉岛荷兰度假村的氛围体现在每间客房中。液晶电视/等离子屏幕、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、无烟房、空调、办公桌只是整个酒店的部分设施。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使普吉岛荷兰度假村成为您在普吉岛享受逗留的完美基地。