Bangkok
8.5
通过
424条评论进行评分
更新于 April 2, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Bangkok. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. The facilities and services provided by Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai ensure a pleasant stay for guests. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Soi Soonvijai hits the spot in many ways.

19 Soi Soonvijai, New Petchburi Road, Bangkapi, Huaykwang, Ratchada, Bangkok, Thailand, 10310

