PHUKET TEST & GO

Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Rayong Sandbox Hotel

Rayong
9
通过
1775条评论进行评分
更新于 February 15, 2022
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Image 0
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Image 1
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Image 2
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Image 3
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Image 4
Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre - Image 5
+33 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Well-placed in the shopping, business area of Rayong city, Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre provides a most conducive spot for you to take a break from your busy days. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Facilities like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour room service, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk are readily available for the convenience of each guest. The property features 288 beautifully appointed guestrooms, many of which include smoking policy – non-smoking available, smoking policy – smoking available. The property's outdoor pool are ideal places to relax and unwind after a busy day. Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Rayong.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Holiday Inn & Suites Rayong City Centre
查看所有评论

地址/地图

554/5 Sukhumvit Road, Tumbol Noen Pra,, Rayong City Center, Rayong, Thailand, 21000

热门过滤器

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU