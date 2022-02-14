海维特尔 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Hivetel 位于查龙地区，是您在普吉岛短途旅行的理想出发点。这家四星级酒店距市中心仅 10 公里，距机场仅 39 公里，每年都吸引着众多旅客。凭借其便利的位置，该物业可轻松前往该市的必游景点。 Hivetel酒店提供的设施和服务确保客人住得愉快。酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、私人登记入住/退房服务、出租车服务，以确保最大的舒适度。走进 74 间温馨的客房之一，摆脱一天的压力，大多数客房都提供一系列便利设施，包括纯平电视、衣架、免费速溶咖啡、免费茶水和免费迎宾饮品。酒店提供许多独特的休闲设施，如健身中心、桑拿、台球、花园、蒸汽浴室。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使 Hivetel 成为您在普吉岛享受住宿的理想基地。

显示所有沙盒酒店 搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店

分数 0.0 /5 未分级 基于 0 评论 评分 0 优秀的 0 非常好 0 平均数 0 较差的 0 糟糕的 海维特尔的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。 留下评论 海维特尔 查看所有评论 如果您是的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。