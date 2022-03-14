时尚芭东旅舍 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hip Hostel Patong 位于芭东，是体验普吉岛及其周边地区的理想场所。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Hip Hostel Patong酒店提供无可挑剔的服务以及所有必要的便利设施，让旅客们精神焕发。酒店提供日常家政服务、出租车服务、公共区域的 Wi-Fi、汽车租赁、夜总会，以确保我们的客人获得最大的舒适度。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。在部分客房内，客人可以找到液晶电视/等离子电视、清洁产品、床单、镜子、禁烟房。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。无论您出于何种原因前往普吉岛，Hip Hostel Patong 都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的假期的理想场所。