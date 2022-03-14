时尚芭东旅舍 - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Hip Hostel Patong 位于芭东，是体验普吉岛及其周边地区的理想场所。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Hip Hostel Patong酒店提供无可挑剔的服务以及所有必要的便利设施，让旅客们精神焕发。酒店提供日常家政服务、出租车服务、公共区域的 Wi-Fi、汽车租赁、夜总会，以确保我们的客人获得最大的舒适度。酒店住宿经过精心布置，以提供最高程度的舒适和便利。在部分客房内，客人可以找到液晶电视/等离子电视、清洁产品、床单、镜子、禁烟房。此外，酒店提供的一系列休闲活动确保您在入住期间有许多活动可做。无论您出于何种原因前往普吉岛，Hip Hostel Patong 都是令人振奋和令人兴奋的假期的理想场所。

202/3 Charoensub Lane, Ratuthit Songroipi, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

