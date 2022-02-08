Himaphan Boutique Resort - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

PHUKET TEST & GO

Himaphan Boutique Resort

Phuket
8.5
通过
165条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Well-positioned in Phuket Airport, Himaphan Boutique Resort is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Phuket. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Himaphan Boutique Resort is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, taxi service. The ambiance of Himaphan Boutique Resort is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, internet access – wireless (complimentary), non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, massage, garden. Himaphan Boutique Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Phuket, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

60/16 Soi Naiyang16, Moo 1, Tumbon Saku, Aumpur Talang , Phuket Airport, Phuket, Thailand, 83110

