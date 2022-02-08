KRABI TEST & GO

Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
9.3
通过
108条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 0
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 1
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 2
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 3
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 4
Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus) - Image 5
+26 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Koh Lanta, Hey Beach Hostel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Hey Beach Hostel, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, fireplace. Hey Beach Hostel is home to 28 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, electric blanket, locker, mirror. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Hey Beach Hostel your home away from home.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Hey Beach Hostel (SHA Extra Plus)
查看所有评论

地址/地图

606 moo3 saladan kohlanta krabi, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4

321 评论
฿-1
Sea Sand Sun Resort (SHA Extra Plus)
7.5

92 评论
฿-1
帕南兰达度假村
8.2

330 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛海景酒店
8.5

414 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛度假村
8.4

1621 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU