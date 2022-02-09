KRABI TEST & GO

和谐之家 - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
6.4
通过
286条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Harmony House - Image 0
Harmony House - Image 1
Harmony House - Image 2
Harmony House - Image 3
Harmony House - Image 4
Harmony House - Image 5
+8 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

如果您正在寻找位于皮皮岛的一家交通便利的酒店，Harmony House 就是您的最佳选择。这家 2 星级酒店距离热闹的城市 42 公里，地理位置优越，可方便前往市内最大的景点。整洁的环境以及靠近 Loh Dalam 湾、Princess Divers Centre、Ton sai 购物区的位置，为这家酒店增添了特殊的魅力。和谐之家为酒店客人提供优质的服务和广泛的设施，致力于确保您的住宿尽可能舒适。入住这家美妙的酒店时，客人可以享受所有客房的免费无线网络连接、行李寄存、公共区域的无线网络连接、家庭房、餐厅。和谐之家的氛围体现在每间客房中。液晶电视/等离子屏幕、毛巾、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、无烟房、空调只是整个酒店的部分设施。酒店的康乐设施，包括按摩、花园，专为逃离和放松而设计。 Harmony House 是您在皮皮岛寻找优质酒店住宿的一站式目的地。

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是和谐之家的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 和谐之家
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Moo 7 Koh Phi Phi Aonang Muang Krabi, Ao Lo Dalam, Koh Phi Phi, Thailand, 81000

合作伙伴酒店

SAii皮皮岛村
8.7

3402 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

皮皮岛海景酒店
8.5

414 评论
฿-1
皮皮岛度假村
8.4

1621 评论
฿-1
瑞亚维迪酒店
9.3

1023 评论
฿-1
钻石洞度假村及水疗中心
6.7

553 评论
฿-1
Lanta Pearl Beach Resort
8.4

321 评论
฿-1
帕南度假村旅馆
7.9

2864 评论
฿-1
和平拉古娜度假村
8.1

3503 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU