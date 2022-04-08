CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Harmonize Hotel - Chiang Mai Test & Go Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.2
通过
9条评论进行评分
更新于 April 8, 2022
Harmonize Hotel - Image 0
Harmonize Hotel - Image 1
Harmonize Hotel - Image 2
Harmonize Hotel - Image 3
Harmonize Hotel - Image 4
Harmonize Hotel - Image 5
+16 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Harmonize Hotel, located in the Charoenmueng area, is a popular choice for travelers. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai property. Top features of the property include 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, elevator, 24-hour check-in. Guests can choose from 77 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Enjoy a great location and services to match at Harmonize Hotel.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Harmonize Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Harmonize Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

Superhighway Chiangmai-Lampang, Charoenmueng, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Amata Lanna Village Hotel
8.8

20 评论
฿-1
Nidhra Lanna Hotel
9

381 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
The Chiang Mai Old Town Hotel
9

65 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU