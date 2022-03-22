SAMUI TEST & GO

汉萨苏梅岛度假村 - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
9
通过
2885条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
Hansar Samui Resort - Image 0
Hansar Samui Resort - Image 1
Hansar Samui Resort - Image 2
Hansar Samui Resort - Image 3
Hansar Samui Resort - Image 4
Hansar Samui Resort - Image 5
+39 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Hansar Samui Resort 距离苏梅岛国际机场仅 10 分钟路程，是最新的 5 星级度假酒店，拥有 74 间布置豪华的客房，享有一览无余的海景、无线网络连接和超大阳台。沿着度假村附近古色古香的鹅卵石步行街悠闲漫步，便是充满活力的渔人村，这里有古色古香的木制店面、别致的咖啡馆和大气的海滨酒吧。 Hansar 这个名字取自古老的梵语，意思是幸福和快乐。 Hansar Samui Resort 的理念和理念是为每位客人提供快乐、难忘和愉快的体验。度假村提供豪华、海滨、宽敞的住宿，每间客房都享有一览无余的海景，设有超大的私人阳台和超大的沙发床，供户外生活和娱乐。每间客房都巧妙地铺设了柚木地板、水磨石浴室和当地纺织品，营造出一种地方感。别致的定制家具和大屏幕平板电视平衡了设计的自然风格和现代风格。

地址/地图

101/28 Moo1, Surat Thani, Bo Phut, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

