哈天海滩度假村 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

8.3
通过
1254条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Haadtien Beach Resort 度假村旨在提供远离城市生活的避难所，位于岛屿南端的 400 米僻静海滩上。度假村距离最近的村庄一公里，客人可以在那里找到许多商店和餐馆。该地区的热门活动包括潜水、深海钓鱼、浮潜和滑水。所有这些享受都可以通过前台安排。那些更愿意留在陆地上的人可以选择烹饪课程、绳降、按摩和攀岩。度假村的所有 26 栋别墅均享有海景，距离海滩和远处清澈的海水仅几步之遥。如果您只想摆脱这一切，Haadtien 海滩度假村将提供完美的度假胜地。

地址/地图

19/9 Moo 3, Haad Tien (Shark Bay), Thian Og Bay, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

