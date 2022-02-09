Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence is ideal for both short and long term visitors. Situated within a short walking distance from the renowned Sukhumvit Road, Terminal 21 shopping mall, and convenient public transportation, visitors can get around the exciting city with ease. The residence features 76 all-suite accommodations. Each unit is comfortably outfitted and readily equipped with a kitchenette and other modern amenities to make guests feel at home. Leisure facilities at the Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence include a rooftop swimming pool and a fitness center with a steam room and sauna for relaxing. A stay at Grand Mercure Bangkok Asoke Residence is a smart choice for both business and leisure travelers.

