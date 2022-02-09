BANGKOK TEST & GO

Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus) - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
通过
1064条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
+19 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. The hotel is not too far from the city center: just 2 Km away, and it normally takes about 30 minutes to reach the airport. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the hotel's facilities, there are 24-hour security, convenience store, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, gift/souvenir shop. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, bathroom phone, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, linens, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The complete list of recreational facilities is available at the hotel, including spa, massage. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, the Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit Bangkok is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

如果您是Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus)的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Grand 5 Hotel & Plaza Sukhumvit (SHA Extra Plus)
地址/地图

87 Sukhumvit Road Soi 5, Klongtoey Nua, Wattana, Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

