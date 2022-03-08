CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Gord Chiangmai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.7
通过
2129条评论进行评分
更新于 March 8, 2022
Gord Chiangmai - Image 0
Gord Chiangmai - Image 1
Gord Chiangmai - Image 2
Gord Chiangmai - Image 3
Gord Chiangmai - Image 4
Gord Chiangmai - Image 5
+38 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Well-positioned in Old City, Gord Chiangmai is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Chiang Mai. Set 1 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. For those of you who want to venture out, Wat Phra Chao Mengrai Temple, Phajao Mengrai Temple, Wat Duang Dee are just some of the attractions available to visitors. At Gord Chiangmai, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. A selection of top-class facilities such as free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park can be enjoyed at the hotel. The ambiance of Gord Chiangmai is reflected in every guestroom. television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, sofa, towels, wooden/parqueted flooring are just some of the facilities that can be found throughout the property. The hotel offers fantastic facilities, including garden, to help you unwind after an action-packed day in the city. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Chiang Mai, make Gord Chiangmai your home away from home.

29/8 Rajamacha 6, Tambon Prasingh, Amphur Muang , Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

