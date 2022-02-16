PHUKET TEST & GO

Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) - Songkhla Sandbox Hotel

Songkhla
7.6
通过
3046条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus) is located in the city center of Hat Yai, the economic hub of the south. A must-visit when in this southern Thai city is the Kim Yong Market which is only a two-minute walk away. The Central Department Store and Cathay Tour are also easily accessible by foot. The hotel makes for an excellent layover on the way to neighboring Malaysia. Laundry service and parking are some of the facilities on offer at the hotel, and a 24-hour front desk and meeting facilities are also provided. To unwind at night, guests can make use of the karaoke facilities or massage treatments. Wi-Fi is available in all rooms and is also accessible in public areas. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Golden Crown Grand Hotel (SHA Extra Plus).

地址/地图

42-44 Niphat-Uthit 3 Rd., Hat Yai Central, Hat Yai, Thailand, 90110

