GLOW Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Extra Plus) - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

GLOW Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Extra Plus)Take advantage of the many attractions Krabi has to offer with a stay at GLOW Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Extra Plus). Grab some beach time with a stay at GLOW Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Extra Plus), just 1.5 km from Ao Nang Beach.Have a hassle-free trip while enjoying the services and amenities offered by GLOW Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Extra Plus). Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi services provided by the hotel make exploring Krabi even more convenient.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's available parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available. For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like 24-hour room service, room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room.Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Equipped with handy amenities, guestrooms at GLOW Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Extra Plus) guarantee a comfortable stay for all travelers. Rooms are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at GLOW Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Extra Plus) even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a coffee or tea maker, bottled water, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at GLOW Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Extra Plus). Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. Guest can choose to have groceries delivered to their room at GLOW Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Extra Plus), for exceptional convenience and ease of dining.Recreational facilities at GLOW Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Extra Plus) are designed for escape and relaxation. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the hotel's poolside bar. Fitness lovers who want to keep up their routine on vacation can drop in at the hotel's fitness facility.Around the propertyTake some time to explore Krabi during your stay at the hotel. The best way to remember your time in Krabi is with a nice gift at Ao Nang Night Market located about 90 m away. There are lots of things you and your travel group can do near GLOW Ao Nang Krabi (SHA Extra Plus), starting with visits to Bull Muay Thai Krabi Thailand just 2.9 km away.Reasons to stay hereGuests who stayed here rated the facilities above 84% of other accommodations in the city.