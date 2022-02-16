PHUKET TEST & GO

Gassan Legacy Golf Club - Lamphun Sandbox Hotel

Lamphun
6.8
通过
17条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
+12 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Lamphun, look no further than Gassan Legacy Golf Club. Set 32 km from the excitement of the city, this 4-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Lamphun hotel. The hotel offers access to a vast array of services, including 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, laundromat. The hotel features 75 beautifully appointed guest rooms, many of which include cleaning products, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers, sofa. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as golf course (on site), outdoor pool, massage, garden, karaoke. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Lamphun, make Gassan Legacy Golf Club your home away from home.

地址/地图

88 Moo 7 T. Banthi, A. Banthi, Lamphun, Ban Thi, Lamphun, Thailand, 51180

