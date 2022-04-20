PATTAYA TEST & GO

Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Pattaya / Chonburi Test & Go Hotel

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.9
通过
3803条评论进行评分
更新于 April 20, 2022
Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Image 0
Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Image 1
Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Image 2
Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Image 3
Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Image 4
Garden Cliff Resort & Spa - Image 5
+43 相片

请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

The Garden Cliff Resort & Spa is located on the secluded Crescent Moon Beach, and is only minutes away from the excitement of downtown Pattaya. World-class dive spots and water sports, aquariums, cabaret shows, and bustling, open-air bars await the visitors. Garden Cliff Resort & Spa is a 5-star property. Each of the 222 rooms and 27 suites stress on personal comfort and space and are fitted with all modern amenities. Guests can enjoy Thai and International cuisine as well as delicious bakery treats, cocktails, and imported beer at the five restaurants and bars. Facilities at the property include a fully equipped business center, swimming pool, beach activities, and a spa.

显示所有酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Garden Cliff Resort & Spa的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Garden Cliff Resort & Spa
查看所有评论

地址/地图

222/20 Soi 16 Naklua, Pattaya-Naklua Road, Amphur Banglamung, Naklua, Pattaya, Thailand, 20150

合作伙伴酒店

Manhattan Pattaya Hotel
8.3

5 评论
฿-1
Lantana Pattaya Hotel
7.6

611 评论
฿-1
Mera Mare Pattaya
8.4

1094 评论
฿-1
J P Inn Pattaya Boutique Hotel
6.5

593 评论
฿-1
Levana Pattaya Hotel
8.5

645 评论
฿-1
Cross Pattaya Pratamnak
9.7

33 评论
฿-1
Baan Souy Resort
8.7

261 评论
฿-1
Lewit Hotel
7.2

8 评论
฿-1

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Golden Tulip Pattaya Beach Resort
8.5

659 评论
฿-1
Long Beach Garden Hotel and Pavilions
7.9

2305 评论
฿-1
Brighton Grand Hotel Pattaya
8.7

412 评论
฿-1
Amari Pattaya
8.4

5085 评论
฿-1
Holiday Inn Pattaya
8.6

4921 评论
฿-1
Sunshine Vista Hotel
7.6

1288 评论
฿-1
Blackwoods Hotel Pattaya
9.5

29 评论
฿-1
Arbour Hotel and Residence
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU