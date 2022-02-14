BANGKOK TEST & GO

Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8
通过
3164条评论进行评分
更新于 February 14, 2022
Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 0
Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 1
Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 2
Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 3
Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 4
Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality - Image 5
+36 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located in the lovely area of Sukhumvit, Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitali enjoys a commanding position in the shopping, restaurants, nightlife hub of Bangkok. The city center is merely 0.3 km away and the airport can be reached within 30 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok hotel. This hotel offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, carpeting, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, outdoor pool. Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitali is a smart choice for travelers to Bangkok, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality 的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Galleria 12 Sukhumvit Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
查看所有评论

地址/地图

81/83 Sukhumvit Soi 12, Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2

2580 评论
฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7

3449 评论
฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4

11540 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1

4142 评论
฿-1
曼谷素坤逸11巷11号酒店
8.9

830 评论
฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3

815 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU