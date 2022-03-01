BANGKOK TEST & GO

FX Hotel Nana, Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
更新于 March 1, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Check-in at FX Hotel Nana, Bangkok, a boutique hotel with 72 stylishly cosy modern furnished spacious guestrooms. The hotel is a ten-minute walk to Nana and Phloen Chit BTS Train Station. Besides, only a Five-minute walk next to the renowned Bumrungrad International Hospital.

The hotel is conveniently accessible to other places of travel destination in Bangkok such as the Embassies, offices and numerous department stores surround the area of this boutique-style hotel in Bangkok that features stylishly cosy modern furnished rooms.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是FX Hotel Nana, Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 FX Hotel Nana, Bangkok
查看所有评论

地址/地图

158/1, Sukhumvit Soi 1/1 (Ruenruedee), Sukhumvit Road, Klongtoey-Nua, Wattana, Bangkok 10110, Khaosan, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Trang Hotel Bangkok
7.4

1352 评论
฿-1
New Siam Palace Ville
8.1

1324 评论
฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7

601 评论
฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5

3583 评论
฿-1
LiT BANGKOK Hotel
8.6

609 评论
฿-1
Hotel Tranz (SHA Certified)
8.8

2062 评论
฿-1
Klub Hotel Bangkok
8.4

2605 评论
฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1

2458 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU