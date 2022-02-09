CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Furama Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.7
通过
5446条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 0
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 1
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 2
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 3
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 4
Furama Chiang Mai - Image 5
+15 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The luxurious, 4 star Furama Chiang Mai (SHA Plus+) is located north of Chiang Mai, offering the perfect, panoramic view of Doi Suthep Mountain. Standing at 17 stories high, the hotel is equipped with trendy and spacious rooms, furnished with a blend of modern and traditional designs. The property sits 15 minutes from the airport and is also within the vicinity of government offices, Chiang Mai University, Chiang Mai Zoo, shopping centers, and the entertainment belt of the city. Furama Chiang Mai (SHA Plus+) is set to accommodate everyone whle ensuring a comfortable stay.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Furama Chiang Mai的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Furama Chiang Mai
查看所有评论

地址/地图

54 huay Kaew Road, T. Chang Puak, Muang, Huay Kaew, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50300

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU