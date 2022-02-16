PHUKET TEST & GO

Fortune Hotel Korat (SHA Extra Plus) - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8.3
通过
1613条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Conveniently located in Nakhonratchasima, Fortune Rajpruek Hotel is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. Only 2 KM from the city center, the hotel's strategic location ensures that guests can quickly and easily reach many local points of interest. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering hotel guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Fortune Rajpruek Hotel is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, luggage storage. Guests can choose from 157 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as outdoor pool, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. Whatever your purpose of visit, Fortune Rajpruek Hotel is an excellent choice for your stay in Nakhonratchasima.

地址/地图

311 Mittaphap Road, Tambon Naimuang, Nakhonratchasima City Center, Nakhonratchasima, Thailand, 30000

