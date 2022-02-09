CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Eco Resort Chiang Mai - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
7.8
通过
531条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Located just a mile from the popular Night Bazaar and Chiang Mai Station, Eco Resort Chiang Mai is a fantastic budget-friendly accommodation. Wat Tham Kham temple is one of many must-see attractions nearby, and day trips to visit neighboring hill tribe villages and rainforests are easily arranged through the reception staff. Set in a natural green location and peaceful environment, the hotel offers guests a chance to relax and unwind. Accommodation is available as private rooms or dorms, all of which are modernly equipped with color TV and Wi-Fi. There is also an outdoor pool and coffee shop where guests can unwind and socialize.

地址/地图

109 Bumrungrad Road, Tombon Watkate, Muang, Nawarat, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50000

