BANGKOK TEST & GO

Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
通过
879条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Image 0
Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Image 1
Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Image 2
Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Image 3
Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Image 4
Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok - Image 5
+29 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Suvarnabhumi Airport area, Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. The city center is merely 30 KM away, and the airport can be reached within minutes. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the property provides the best in services and amenities. Guests can enjoy on-site features like free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop. Step into one of 194 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding closet, complimentary tea, towels, slippers, complimentary instant coffee. The property's recreational facilities, which include badminton court, mini golf course, fitness center, sauna, golf course (on site) are designed for escape and relaxation. With an ideal location and facilities to match, Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok hits the spot in many ways.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Eastin Thana City Golf Resort Bangkok
查看所有评论

地址/地图

104 Moo 4, Bangna-Trad Hightway Km 14, Banghalong - Bangplee, Suvarnabhumi Airport, Bangkok, Thailand, 10540

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Gate43 airport hotel
8.5

316 评论
฿-1
Regent Suvarnabhumi Hotel
7.2

3757 评论
฿-1
56 Hotel
9.3

187 评论
฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4

211 评论
฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2

1250 评论
฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6

130 评论
฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8

14 评论
฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8

668 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU