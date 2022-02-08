BANGKOK TEST & GO

Eastin Hotel Makkasan - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
Eastin Hotel Makkasan, formerly known as the Eastin Hotel & Spa, is located right in the heart of Bangkok’s main commercial and tourist district. Bangkok is a shopper’s paradise and the hotel’s location caters to that with close proximity to Pratunam and Ratchaprasong. These areas include popular clothes market and other upscale shopping complexes such as Central World, Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and MBK. The hotel is conveniently located next to the expressway leading to Suvarnabhumi International Airport, a 40-minute drive away from the hotel. With its prime location, deluxe accommodation, convention rooms, an international coffee shop, and cocktail lounges, this is a sanctuary for tourists and business travelers alike. It is also equally ideal for organizing meetings, conferences, or playing a round of golf with easy access to affordable greens. For a truly unique and memorable experience, Eastin Hotel Makkasan is the place to be.

地址/地图

1091/343 New Petchburi Road, Makkasan, Rajthevee, Pratunam, Bangkok, Thailand, 10400

