都喜天丽甲米海滩度假村（SHA 认证） - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

都喜天丽甲米海滩度假村（SHA 认证）

Krabi
8.9
通过
880条评论进行评分
更新于 February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort 度假村位于甲米的 Klong Muang 地区，是娱乐和放松的理想场所。酒店距离市中心 5 公里，方便客人前往重要的城镇设施。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。简而言之，您对都喜酒店及度假村的所有服务和便利设施都在您舒适的家中。酒店提供各种服务，包括 24 小时客房服务、所有客房内的免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁服务、轮椅无障碍设施。酒店拥有 240 间布置精美的客房，其中许多客房包括液晶电视/等离子屏幕、地毯、独立客厅、互联网接入 - 无线（免费）、非吸烟客房。酒店提供各种一流的休闲设施，包括独木舟、浮潜、私人海滩、健身中心、室外游泳池。 Dusit Thani Krabi Beach Resort 是游客到甲米的明智选择，每次都提供轻松无忧的住宿。

分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是都喜天丽甲米海滩度假村（SHA 认证）的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 都喜天丽甲米海滩度假村（SHA 认证）
查看所有评论

地址/地图

155 Moo 2, Nong Thale, Muang, Krabi, Thailand 81180, Klong Muang, Krabi, Thailand, 81180

