deVloft Residence - Nakhon Ratchasima Sandbox Hotel

Nakhon Ratchasima
8.3
通过
157条评论进行评分
更新于 February 16, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

For travelers who want to take in the sights and sounds of Nakhonratchasima, deVloft Residence is the perfect choice. Situated only from the city center, guests are well located to enjoy the town's attractions and activities. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Nakhonratchasima hotel. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, private check in/check out, 24-hour front desk. deVloft Residence is home to 78 bedrooms. All are tastefully furnished and many even provide such comforts as television LCD/plasma screen, cleaning products, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. deVloft Residence is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Nakhonratchasima.

地址/地图

75/19 Soi Trok Somrongjan, Nai Muang,, Nakhonratchasima City Center, Nakhonratchasima, Thailand, 30000

