请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。
When visiting Trat, you'll feel right at home at De VeraNiO Resort as it offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At De VeraNiO Resort, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. To name a few of the property's facilities, there are car park, restaurant, lockers, buzzer/wireless intercom, continental breakfast. Step into one of 35 inviting rooms and escape the stresses of the day, A selection of amenities can be found in most rooms, inlcuding complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, mirror, slippers, sofa. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. De VeraNiO Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Trat, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.