De Nara Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.6
通过
35条评论进行评分
更新于 March 15, 2022
De Nara Hotel - Image 0
De Nara Hotel - Image 1
De Nara Hotel - Image 2
De Nara Hotel - Image 3
De Nara Hotel - Image 4
De Nara Hotel - Image 5
Situated in Old City, De Nara Hotel is the perfect place to experience Chiang Mai and its surroundings. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Chiang Mai hotel. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers 24-hour room service, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, 24-hour front desk, airport transfer. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, complimentary instant coffee, free welcome drink, mirror, slippers, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as outdoor pool, garden. De Nara Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

地址/地图

33 MoonMuang Rd Lane 2, Old City, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50200

