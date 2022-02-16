De Hug Hotel and Residence - Chiang Rai Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

De Hug Hotel and ResidenceTake advantage of the many attractions Chiang Rai has to offer with a stay at De Hug Hotel and Residence. Go beyond the touristy and get deeper into the offerings of Chiang Rai with a stay at De Hug Hotel and Residence, located merely 1.7 km from Clock Tower Chiang Rai.De Hug Hotel and Residence provides a range services and amenities to help make your stay more comfortable. Never be out of touch with your contacts, with free Wi-Fi offered throughout your stay. If you need a ride from or to the airport, the hotel can arrange it before your check-in date. Taxi and car hire services provided by the hotel make it easy to plan your day trips, sightseeing, and more around Chiang Rai.If you plan to arrive by car, you'll appreciate the hotel's free parking, right on-site. The hotel provides front desk services such as concierge service, express check-in or check-out, luggage storage and safety deposit boxes for guests' convenience. If you need, the ticket service and tours can even help you book tickets and reservations at all the best shows and programs nearby. Staying for a long time, or just need clean clothes? dry cleaning service and laundry service offered at the hotel will keep your favorite travel outfits clean and available.For lazy days and nights, in-room conveniences like room service and daily housekeeping let you make the most of your room. Please be advised that smoking is not allowed in the hotel to allow cleaner air for all guests. Smoking is limited to designated areas only, for the health and well-being of all guests and staff.Feel right at home during your stay at De Hug Hotel and Residence. Rooms are equipped with linen service, blackout curtains and air conditioning for your convenience. Some rooms at De Hug Hotel and Residence even come with extra design features such as a balcony or terrace. In-room entertainment such as television and cable TV is provided for all guests.The hotel also offers a refrigerator, bottled water, a coffee or tea maker, instant coffee, instant tea and mini bar in the rooms for when you feel like needed. It's good to know that a hair dryer, toiletries and towels are provided in guest bathrooms.Dining and things to doNothing starts a morning better than a delicious breakfast, which you can always enjoy in-house at De Hug Hotel and Residence. Everyone loves a good cup of coffee! A coffee shop on-site means you can enjoy a cup of real, freshly brewed coffee every morning -- or anytime you feel like it. If you don't feel like going out to eat, you can always opt for the delicious dining options at the hotel. A night in at the hotel's bar can be as fun as a night out with your travel companions.De Hug Hotel and Residence has vending machines that provide round-the-clock refreshment, at low cost.De Hug Hotel and Residence lets you make the most of your time! Once there, you can enjoy countless recreational facilities offered to all guests. Finish your vacation days right by dropping in at the massage. Start your vacation off right with a dip in the pool. Skip the dress code and opt for a casual cocktail or beer at the hotel's poolside bar.Have fun with your friends or family, or even meet new people at the shared lounge and TV area. Pick up something memorable for yourself or those waiting for you back at home, at the souvenir shops.Around the propertyOne doesn't need to look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to sightseeing options and local attractions. The best way to remember your time in Chiang Rai is with a nice gift at Chiang Rai Night Bazaar located about 2.1 km away. An afternoon of browsing the works at Hill Tribe Museum located 2.3 km away can familiarize you with the local art scene.Reasons to stay hereKnow you'll get excellent dining options here, where past guests have rated it above 92% of the city's accommodation.It's hard to beat the room comfort here, which is rated higher than 87% of other accommodations in Chiang Rai.