CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
8.9
通过
442条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 0
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 1
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 2
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 3
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 4
De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel - Image 5
+9 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

If what you're looking for is a conveniently located hotel in Chiang Mai, look no further than De Chai the Deco Hotel. The city center is merely away and the airport can be reached within 15 minutes. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At De Chai the Deco Hotel, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, 24-hour front desk, Wi-Fi in public areas to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, clothes rack, complimentary instant coffee, complimentary tea, free welcome drink, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Besides, the hotel's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. De Chai the Deco Hotel is your one-stop destination for quality hotel accommodations in Chiang Mai.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 De Chai the Deco Chiang Mai Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

8, Soi 5 Thaphae Road, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Walking Street Residence
8.1

735 评论
฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5

7 评论
฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9

15 评论
฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2

62 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU